Some MDOC inmates complete graduate college-level courses

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Some Mississippi Department of Corrections inmates completed graduate college-level courses.

A ceremony was held Tuesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

13 inmates completed the courses offered by the University of Mississippi.

The diverse class signed up for the work. They studied race relations in America, focusing on the life of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.

Professors taught the classes online and in person at the prison.

The program is part of an educational program sponsored by Ole Miss called “The Prison-to-College Pipeline Program.”

Inmates who take the courses for college credit are working toward four-year degrees.

