South Carolina’s Shane Beamer talks Starkville connection, playing MSU

Mississippi State's matchup versus South Carolina in September is more than just a cross-divisional game for Shane Beamer. More on his connection with Starkville: pic.twitter.com/9UFvZJ7w8H — Grace Ybarra (@gnybarra) July 20, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCBI) — When Mississippi State faces off against South Carolina in Columbia on Sept. 23, it’ll be more than just a cross-divisional game. It’ll be a family reunion at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Shane Beamer’s Starkville connections run deep. He spent three seasons under Sylvester Croom at Mississippi State. That’s where he met his wife Emily.

Emily grew up in Starkville, went to Mississippi State and met Shane at a football game while working for MSU’s sports information department. So, Shane — and his in-laws — are excited about getting the chance to face off against the Bulldogs.

“My mother-in-law is already making plans for everybody coming from Starkville for this game,” Beamer said.

But he knows facing Zach Arnett and company will be a challenge, too.

“Arnett’s got a great team returning, lot of returning production. We know that’ll be a battle as well but it’s exciting,” Beamer said.