Starkville hires Anthony Carlyle as head boys basketball coach

PRESS RELEASE (Starkville HS Athletics)- Starkville Oktibbeha School District has named Anthony Carlyle as the new Head Coach for Yellow Jacket Boys Basketball. The hiring of Carlyle was approved at a special called Board of Trustees meeting on Friday, May 3.

For the last six years, Coach Carlyle has served as the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Yazoo City High School and brings more than fifteen years of coaching experience and six state championships to the Yellow Jacket program. Prior to his current post, he also served as Head Coach at Columbus High School and Velma Jackson High School, winning state championships at both schools.

“Coach Anthony Carlyle is a proven leader who brings a well-respected track record of not only wins, but player development to the Yellow Jacket program,” said SOSD Superintendent Dr. Tony McGee. “He has built successful programs at three different school districts and helped more than 30 student-athletes achieve their dreams of playing at the next level.”

During his notable career, Carlyle has amassed a 303-111 overall coaching record and has led seven different teams to state championships, most recently in 2023. He is an 8-time recipient of District Coach of the Year during his tenure in 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A and was named the 2015 Mississippi Coach of the Year. In 2024, he was named a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year. He has coached a number of notable 4- and 5-star, Community College, Division II and Division I players, including familiar names such as Brandon Weatherspoon, Quinndary Weatherspoon and Robert Woodard.

“Starkville has represented the state well over the years in basketball,” Carlyle said. “Many past coaches have achieved a lot of success, and I’m excited to help build on that for the school and the community.”

Coach Carlyle holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Health/Physical Education and Coaching from the University of Southern Mississippi, a Masters of Education from Belhaven College, and a Specialist’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University. In addition to coaching, he has also served as a teacher, Assistant Athletic Director, Athletic Director and Assistant Principal.

Carlyle is the son of legendary MAC Hall of Fame basketball coach, Archie Carlyle, who achieved a 1201-800 record and seven state championships over his 45-year career on the court. Coach Carlyle credits his father with teaching him by example that hard work creates success, a truth he applies to his coaching each day.

“He always taught me the value of hard work through his own work ethic,” Carlyle said. “He also knew the importance of building relationships — which is better than any basketball play you can draw.”

Coach Carlyle will join the Yellow Jacket staff officially in July. He and his wife, Kiosha, are the parents of two sons, Jaylan and Kameron.

“We are excited to welcome Anthony and his family to Starkville and to Jacket Athletics in this leadership role,” said McGee. “We can’t wait for him to begin building relationships with our players and fellow coaches, and we look forward to the continued success he can bring to the SHS program.”