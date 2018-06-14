Staying warm & humid

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear skies are likely with overnight lows around 70. Some patchy fog remains possible.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid conditions continue. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible but the rain chance is about 20%. Daytime highs should be in the lower 90s with heat indices around 100°.

SATURDAY: Another warm and muggy day is on tap. Look for highs in the lower 90s with heat indices that may get up into the low 100s. The chance of pop-up showers and storms is 30%.

SUNDAY: Rain chances go up to about 40% as a little surge of tropical moisture comes in from the Gulf of Mexico. This doesn’t mean everyone will see a shower or storm but there may be a few more out and about during the day. Highs are going to be around 90.

NEXT WEEK: Warm and steamy weather stays locked in place. Highs should hover around 90 while overnight lows stay in the low 70s. Daily rain chances will continue.

