Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting

Police have arrested a student suspected of opening fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police have arrested a student suspected of opening fire during a fight at his Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured. Police say 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins fled from Timberview High School in Arlington. Simpkins was taken in custody Wednesday afternoon and is being held on $75,000 bail in the Arlington jail. Authorities say one of the victims is in critical condition at a hospital. Another person who was hurt is in good condition while a third person suffered minor abrasions and is expected to be released from the hospital later Wednesday. The fourth person who was hurt did not require treatment at a hospital.