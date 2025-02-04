SUPER BOWL SPECIAL: Former Houston head coach recounts his memories of Chris Jones

The Chiefs' defensive tackle and former Mississippi State standout was an instant star for the Houston Hilltoppers.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Chris Jones has developed into arguably the best defensive tackle in the National Football League. The six-time NFL All-Pro has played a large part in yet again helping the Kansas City Chiefs to a third straight Super Bowl appearance on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

However, prior to his NFL stardom and collegiate success at Mississippi State, Jones was an instant star at Houston High School right here in Mississippi. His former head coach at the time, William Cook, remembers it well.

“When he came in, we knew he was special. You could just look at him and see. He had a magnetic personality, and he liked to have fun. But when it was time to work and get serious, he was able to do that,” said Cook. “He was a big leader on our team, and he wanted to make everybody feel important. His ability at the size that he was, the way he could move, the things he could do… you knew it was going to be special, it was easy to see.”

Jones wreaked havoc on the region during his high school career, contributing to the success of his Hilltopper team while also starting to develop into the player that he’s become today. As a coach, Cook realized that Jones was a special talent, and he realized just how special it was for him as a head coach to be able to be a part of it, as well.

Now, as Jones is seeking his third straight Super Bowl ring and fourth overall, the town of Houston will all have their Chiefs gear on in support of their favorite athlete.

“It’s good to see that he’s still the same as when he was here. It’s great for the kids here to see somebody that came from here, walked the same hallways, and played on the same field that they do now,” said Cook. “It’s a different connection. It’s not very often that people get to say and think about that. So, it’s something that a lot of people around here all think about and look up to, saying that if he came from here in Houston and did all that, maybe I could do the same thing too.”