Tennis player Nuno Borges credits Mississippi State for personal success as he prepares for Olympics

Former Mississippi State tennis player Nuno Borges is elevating his game to another level.

He just finished playing at Wimbledon and earlier this year advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open. Borges is currently ranked No. 50 in the world.

His impressive run will continue this month in Paris at the Olympics, the tournaments begin July 27. He says being the first MSU athlete to play tennis in the Olympics will be an honor.

“It is really cool,” Borges said. “I am hoping it brings a good reputation to the program because it does deserve it. I grew a lot playing those four years, playing under Matt Roberts. It was a special team and I accomplished a lot of things with them. They helped me throughout, day in and day out and pushing me. It’s their credit for me to be here now.”