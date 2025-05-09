The Carr era begins in Starkville with spring practices

The new head coach kicked off spring ball this week

STARKVILLE, MS (WCBI)- This season will start a new era for Yellowjacket football.

For the first time since 2017, Starkville will be led by new head coach John Carr, who was hired last February to replace Chris Jones after he left the program to coach Hinds Community College. The team begun its spring session of practices on Monday.

“They all understand what’s been done here before,” Carr said. “I don’t think they want to let anyone down. I’m looking forward to continuing what we’re doing, building up on the spring, getting the summer going, and I’m looking forward to keep adding pieces to the puzzle.”