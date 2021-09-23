Tupelo native Jett Johnson Shines for Mississippi State defense

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State football’s defense has already shown growth in year two under defensive coordinator Zach Arnett.

In 2020, MSU’s defense finished the season ranked as the 57th best total defense. Currently in 2021, the Bulldogs rank as the 45th best defense in the nation as the team heads into SEC play.

A breakout player contributing to that growth is Tupelo native and MSU linebacker Jett Johnson.

In 2017, Johnson committed to Misissippi State. Now, johnson leads the Bulldogs with 21 tackles in his first three games.

MSU head coach Mike Leach even said that there’s plenty of players like Johnson playing on Sunday’s in the NFL.

“I’m very appreciative of what he said,” Johnson said. “That gives a little confidence boost. I’m just trying to make the team better anyway I can and just do my job to the best of my ability. I’m gonna give everything I have to every play and try to make the team better.”

Mississippi State host LSU to open SEC play on September 25th.