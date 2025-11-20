Tupelo’s J.J. Hill, West Point’s Jorden Rush take home Mr. Football awards

Hill becomes only the third player in state history to win the award back-to-back

CLINTON, MS (WCBI)- After the conclusion of the high school football regular season, the MHSAA announced their Mr. Football award winners with Tupelo running back J.J. Hill and West Point defensive end Jorden Rush both taking home two of the awards.

Hill has been named Mr. Football for class 7A for the second straight season and becomes only the third player in state history to win the award in back to back seasons. He is also the first player to ever to do so in the 7A class. The Golden Wave running back finished the regular season with just over 1,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, leading his team to a fourth straight district championship.

Rush claimed the Mr. Football award in the 5A class after anchoring the Green Wave’s defense with another outstanding season. The senior finished the regular season with 53 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hurries all while leading West Point to an undefeated regular season and district championship.