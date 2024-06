Two former Chris Beard players selected in 2024 NBA Draft

Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach Chris Beard saw two former players hear their names called during the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday and Thursday.

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves 27th overall in the first round while Kansas forward Kevin McCullar was picked by the New York Knicks in the second round.

They both played for Chris Beard at Texas Tech from 2019-2021.