Warm temperatures continue this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Today’s highs were in the mid-80s as we continue our warming trend this week. We continue above average temperatures this weekend with highs in the upper-80s and even low-90s for some locations.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonal with lows in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper-80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with lows in the upper-60s.

NEXT WEEK: A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate our weather next week with afternoon highs continuing 5-7 degrees above average daily. Next week’s temperatures will range from 87° Monday to 85° Thursday. When will it cool down? We are monitoring signals within the long-term forecast models to introduce more seasonable temperatures next weekend. As of now, this would result in highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. We will keep you advised!