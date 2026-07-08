2026 Emmy nominations are announced. See the full list.

(CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS News say that the nominations for the 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday morning in Los Angeles, with the final season of HBO Max’s “Hacks” setting a new record for the most nominations in a single year for a comedy series.

“Hacks” earned 24 nominations in this year’s race, topping the record of 23 set by “The Bear” and “The Studio” last year. “The Bear” was among the big nominees in comedy categories this year, alongside “Shrinking,” “Margo’s Got Money Troubles,” and “Widow’s Bay.”

On the drama side, HBO Max’s sophomore season of “The Pitt” and Apple TV+’s freshman series “Pluribus” earned plenty of nominations, as did Netflix’s “The Diplomat” and HBO Max’s “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” and “The Gilded Age.” “The Pitt” was the top drama contender, with 25 nominations total.

One show that was left unmentioned was the breakout hit “Heated Rivalry,” which was ineligible for Emmy Awards as it was financed outside of the U.S. The show is eligible for the International Emmy Awards and has already taken home 16 awards at the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards. Connor Storrie, who played one of that show’s two lead characters, did earn a nomination for his guest-hosting stint on “Saturday Night Live.”

Jason Bateman was nominated four times for multiple productions, and six others found themselves nominated three times each — Quinta Brunson, Paul W. Downs, Matthew Rhys, Jason Segel, Martin Short, and Noah Wyle.

Rob Reiner earned a posthumous Emmy nomination for his role in “The Bear.” Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home last December. Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and charged with their deaths.

The nominations were announced by recent winners Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller at the Television Academy in Los Angeles.

The 78th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on NBC on Sunday, Sept. 14, with actress Mariska Hargitay as host. The show will also stream on Peacock.

Here are the nominees in the Emmy Awards’ top categories:

Outstanding drama series

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Gilded Age” (HBO Max)

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO Max)

“Paradise” (Hulu)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

“Pluribus” (Apple TV+)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)

“Your Friends & Neighbors” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV+)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

“Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

“All Her Fault” (Peacock)

“The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

“Beef” (Netflix)

“DTF St. Louis” (HBO Max)

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette” (Hulu)

Outstanding television movie

“Heads of State” (Prime Video)

“Miss You, Love You” (HBO Max)

“People We Meet on Vacation” (Netflix)

“Remarkably Bright Creatures” (Netflix)

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War” (Prime Video)

Outstanding reality competition program

“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“Survivor” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

Outstanding variety series

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO Max)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding variety special (live)

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny” (NBC)

“The 83rd Annual Golden Globes” (CBS)

“The 68th Annual Grammy Awards” (CBS)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“The 78th Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)

Outstanding variety special (prerecorded)

“Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…” (Netflix)

“The Muppet Show” (Disney+)

“Nikki Glaser: Good Girl” (Hulu)

“Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | Final Show” (Disney+)

“Wicked: One Wonderful Night” (NBC)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”

Steve Carell, “Rooster”

Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”

Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

Carey Mulligan, “Beef”

Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Riz Ahmed, “Bait”

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Oscar Isaac, “Beef”

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Tom Pelphrey, “Task”

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Megan Stalter, “Hacks”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”

Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault”

Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”

Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef”

Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis”

Richard Gadd, “Half Man”

David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”

Richard Jenkins, “DTF St. Louis”

Charles Melton, “Beef”

Nick Offerman, “Death By Lightning”

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Brittany Allen, “The Pitt”

Tal Anderson, “The Pitt”

Tina Ivlev, “The Pitt”

Miriam Shor, “Pluribus”

Merritt Wever, “The Gilded Age”

Shailene Woodley, “Paradise”

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”

Ernest Harden Jr., “The Pitt”

Jeff Hiller, “Pluribus”

Jeff Kober, “The Pitt”

Jonathan Pryce, “Slow Horses”

Bradley Whitford, “The Diplomat”

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Leslie Bibb, “Hacks”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”

Betty Gilpin, “Widow’s Bay”

Cherry Jones, “Hacks”

Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”

Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”

Lauren Weedman, “Hacks”

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Michael J. Fox, “Shrinking”

Brett Goldstein, “Shrinking”

Hamish Linklater, “Widow’s Bay”

Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”

Rob Reiner, “The Bear”

Connor Storrie, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding directing for a drama series

“The Gilded Age,” Salli Richardson Whitfield (“My Mind is Made Up”)

“Paradise,” Hanelle M. Culpepper (“Exodus”)

“The Pitt,” Noah Wyle (“12 P.M.”)

“Pluribus,” Vince Gilligan (“We Is Us”)

“Slow Horses,” Saul Metzstein (“Scars”)

“Task,” Salli Richardson Whitfield (“Out Beyond Ideas of Wrongdoing and Rightdowing, There is a River”)

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

“Abbott Elementary,” Randall Einhorn (“Ballgame”)

“The Bear,” Christopher Storer (“Bears”)

“The Chair Company,” Andrew DeYoung (“Life Goes By Too F***ing Fast, It Really Does.”)

“Hacks,” Lucia Aniello (“Hacks”)

“The Ms. Pat Show,” Mary Lou Belli (“Give It Arrest”)

“Widow’s Bay,” Hiro Murai (“Welcome To Widow’s Bay!”)

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

“Beef,” Jack Schreier (“It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey”)

“Beef,” Lee Sung Jin (“Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort”)

“Black Rabbit,” Jason Bateman (“The Black Rabbits”)

“DTF St. Louis,” Steven Conrad

Outstanding writing for a drama series

“The Diplomat,” Peter Ackerman and Debora Cahn (“Amagansett”)

“The Pitt,” Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill (“1 P.M.”)

“The Pitt,” Valerie Chu (“12 P.M.”)

“Pluribus,” Vince Gilligan (“We Is Us”)

“Slow Horses,” Will Smith (“Scars”)

“Task,” Brad Ingelsby (“A Still Small Voice”)

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

“Abbott Elementary,” Quinta Brunson (“Team Building”)

“The Chair Company,” Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin (“Life Goes By Too F***ing Fast, It Really Does.”)

“The Comeback,” Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow (“Valerie Does It All”)

“Hacks,” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky (“Hacks”)

“Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat,” Anthony King (“Mergers and Acquisitions”)

“Widow’s Bay,” Katie Dippold (“Welcome To Widow’s Bay!”)

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

“All Her Fault,” Megan Gallagher (“Episode 8”)

“The Beast in Me,” Gabe Rotter and Daniel Pearle (“Sick Puppy”)

“Beef,” Lee Sung Jin (“All the Things We’re Never Going to Have”)

“Death By Lightning,” Mike Makowsky

“DTF St. Louis,” Steven Conrad

Outstanding writing for a variety series

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

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