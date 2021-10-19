4-County lineman training on how to preform pole top rescue

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Utility crews have a dangerous job and that danger goes beyond when they are connecting service.

This is one reason 4-County Electric Power Association has pole top rescue training each year.

The training allows linemen to react quickly if there’s an emergency at the top of a power pole.

Using a 150-pound dummy, workers must get the victim down to the ground safely.

The main goal is to help possibly save a co-worker’s life if possible.

“In case somebody gets hurt. We would hate for something to happen but we want to all be trained in case that scenario comes into place, we can get up there and get somebody down in we have to,” said Wyatt Pumphrey, 4-County Crew Leader.

“This is an annual training that we do every year for our guys to do hurt man rescue training. And it’s just to show the basic skill of if someone, one of our lineman personnel get in trouble up the pole…how you can go up and safely rescue him and get him down to the ground,” said Joe Miller, 4-County E.P.A.

Training will continue Wednesday.