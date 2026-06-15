40 arrested during drug bust operation in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced the completion of Operation Liberty Strike, which was led by her Fentanyl Strike Force.
The operation resulted in:
- 28 felony arrests
- 12 misdemeanor arrests
- Executive of 6 search warrants
- Seizure of half a pound of fentanyl, 1 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 ounces of methamphetamine and 8 firearms
“We will not tolerate predators peddling death in our communities. Operations like this bring together federal, state, and local law enforcement to take dangerous criminals off our streets. I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate to make Mississippi safer for everyone,” said Fitch.
Operation Liberty Strike was conducted across a four-day blitz in Harrison County, Biloxi, Picayune and Lamar County on June 3-4 and 10-11, 2026.
The following agencies participated:
- Alcoholic Beverage Control
- Biloxi Police Department
- Drug Enforcement Administration
- Forrest County Sheriff’s Department
- Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Homeland Security Investigations
- Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
- Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics
- Mississippi Department of Corrections
- Picayune Police Department