40 arrested during drug bust operation in Mississippi

WCBI News,

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced the completion of Operation Liberty Strike, which was led by her Fentanyl Strike Force.

The operation resulted in:

  • 28 felony arrests
  • 12 misdemeanor arrests
  • Executive of 6 search warrants
  • Seizure of half a pound of fentanyl, 1 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 ounces of methamphetamine and 8 firearms

“We will not tolerate predators peddling death in our communities. Operations like this bring together federal, state, and local law enforcement to take dangerous criminals off our streets. I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate to make Mississippi safer for everyone,” said Fitch.

Operation Liberty Strike was conducted across a four-day blitz in Harrison County, Biloxi, Picayune and Lamar County on June 3-4 and 10-11, 2026.

The following agencies participated:

  • Alcoholic Beverage Control
  • Biloxi Police Department
  • Drug Enforcement Administration
  • Forrest County Sheriff’s Department
  • Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
  • Homeland Security Investigations
  • Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
  • Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics
  • Mississippi Department of Corrections
  • Picayune Police Department

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