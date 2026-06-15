40 arrested during drug bust operation in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced the completion of Operation Liberty Strike, which was led by her Fentanyl Strike Force.

The operation resulted in:

28 felony arrests

12 misdemeanor arrests

Executive of 6 search warrants

Seizure of half a pound of fentanyl, 1 ½ pounds of marijuana, 12 ounces of methamphetamine and 8 firearms

“We will not tolerate predators peddling death in our communities. Operations like this bring together federal, state, and local law enforcement to take dangerous criminals off our streets. I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate to make Mississippi safer for everyone,” said Fitch.

Operation Liberty Strike was conducted across a four-day blitz in Harrison County, Biloxi, Picayune and Lamar County on June 3-4 and 10-11, 2026.

The following agencies participated:

Alcoholic Beverage Control

Biloxi Police Department

Drug Enforcement Administration

Forrest County Sheriff’s Department

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Homeland Security Investigations

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics

Mississippi Department of Corrections

Picayune Police Department

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