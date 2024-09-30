4-County Electric workers continue assisting Hurricane victims

FLORIDA, Miss. (WCBI) – A 4-County Electric Power Association crew remained in Florida to help with power restoration.

After helping Talquin Electric Cooperative in Quincy Florida, the 4-County crew shifted its attention to Central Florida Electric Cooperative in Chiefland.

They are working to help restore power to 25,000 customers.

On September 27, a 10-man crew headed out to assist with Helene recovery efforts.

4-County officials in Florida said they have been battling downed trees and and line associated with the high winds from Helene.

The crew is expected to remain in the area for at least a week or possibly longer depending on the severity of the damage.

