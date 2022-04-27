$50 million Hump renovation project begins

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Be on the lookout Bulldog fans, the Humphrey Coliseum will soon be getting a new look.

The $50 million renovation project which started right after the 2021-22 season includes cosmetically improving the exterior, four new entrances, a walkway between the Hump and Dudy Noble Field, expansion of the indoor space, a 5,600-foot club area, and alterations to seating.

The restrooms and concession stand area will also see some modernized improvements.

These improvements are part of phase one of the project, which focuses on the fan experience.

Phase two will be focused on the student-athletes.

No word yet on when phase two of the project will begin.