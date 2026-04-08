80s Are Making a Comeback

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – While the 70s have been a nice break, highs in the low to mid 80s make a return this weekend.

TODAY – Today continues the 70s with afternoon highs expected to reach 78. Partly cloudy conditions remain, but no rain chances.

TOMORROW – Tomorrow will be very similar, but a lot more sun! Temps expected to stay in the upper 70s with calm winds.

REST OF WEEK – Going into the weekend is where the 80s start to make their return. Lots of sunshine and no rain, so it makes a great weekend for outdoor activities! Afternoon highs will range from the low 80s up to the mid 80s.