A Guin man injured in a motorcycle versus car collision has died

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Guin man who was injured in a motorcycle versus car collision has died.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Justin Stidham was critically injured on June 22 when the Suzuki motorcycle he was operating was hit by a Hyundai Santa Fe on Alabama State Highway 253 about 3 miles northeast of Guin in Marion County.

The bike ran off the road and hit a sign. Stidham was thrown from the bike.

He was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Stidham died from his injuries on Monday at NMMC.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

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