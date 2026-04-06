A Hippity Hoppity Easter in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Some children from West Point and Clay County got an early hop on Easter

They used their own detective skills in an annual Egg Hunt sponsored by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and the West Point Police Department.

Hippity Hoppity Easter is here, and Saturday, as the Easter Bunny prepared for its arrival, it had some help from the Clay County Sheriff’s Department and the West Point Police Department.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says for both departments, it’s all about the community they serve. And if they can reach one person through any of the events, it’s worth it.

“Years ago, Retired Chief Avery Cook and I started this, and our new chief, Mike Edwards, is continuing it, and again, we’re just part of the community. And we’ve got a job to do, but if we can get out here and work with these young kids at a young age and just be with them and show them the right path, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

He says that he, his staff, inmates, and the West Point Police Department officers and staff hid thousands of eggs in Sally Kate Winters Park, and in a matter of minutes, they were gone.

“6,000 eggs is what we dropped this year, and I mean in a matter of 10 to 15 minutes, they swooped them up. But it was fun, it’s exciting to see these kids come out and just be a part of the community and see them have fun, that’s what it’s all about.”

For Amari Lowery, a kindergartener at East Side Elementary School, she said her favorite part was –“Easter Eggs.”

She even showed us her talent by telling us her Easter speech.

“I’m a little girl, Jesus came to save the whole world. Happy Easter Day!”

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