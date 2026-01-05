A man is behind bars for Grand Larceny and violating his probation

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) A man is behind bars in Lowndes County for Grand Larceny and violating a probation warrant.

Around 2:30 on December 30th, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Deputies received a report about multiple thefts at a home in the 1200 block of Park Circle.

The victim told deputies that someone came onto his property three times and stole items under his patio.

The victim also showed deputies three separate video recordings and pictures of the suspect involved in the thefts.

The suspect was identified as Leroy Fearce.

During the investigation, Fearce admitted to taking the property from the victim, and later led deputies to the stolen items, which were recovered.

Deputies also found other items that are believed to belong to other residents.

Anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim, is encouraged to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers, or submit a tip through the P3 Tips App.

