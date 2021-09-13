A third person has died from being injured in the August 30th road collapse

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An update on the deadly south Mississippi road collapse that happened a day after Hurricane Ida came ashore.

A third person, Amanda Williams, died from being injured in the August 30th collapse.

She passed away this past weekend.

Highway 26, just outside of Lucedale, washed away during the heavy rains Ida brought to inland south Mississippi.

Seven vehicles crashed into the washed-out roadway.

Two died at the scene and ten people were initially injured.

Williams’s daughter, Emily, was also injured in the incident and continues to recover.