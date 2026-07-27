A Tupelo Ticket Wins $1 Million in Saturday’s Powerball Drawing

JACKSON, MISS. (PRESS RELEASE) — According to a press release, a $2 Powerball ticket purchased at Sprint Mart #38 in Tupelo is worth $1 million after matching all five white ball numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

Mississippi was one of six states to produce a $1 million-winning ticket in the drawing, joining Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. The winning ticket did not include the optional Power Play® feature. Had Power Play been added for an additional $1 per play, the prize would have doubled to $2 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize at Mississippi Lottery Headquarters in Flowood.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot continues to grow. Tonight’s drawing features an estimated $633 million jackpot with an estimated cash value of $277.3 million. The excitement continues with Mega Millions, which now offers an estimated $800 million jackpot with an estimated cash value of $344.2 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.

Players can learn more about these games at mslottery.com or on the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $2.15 million with an estimated cash value of $940,000. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $275 thousand. Millionaire for Life gives players a chance to win $1 million a year for life with drawings held every night.

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