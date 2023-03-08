Alabama governor calls special session to discuss ARPA, state funds

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama’s state leader is putting emphasis on efforts to keep Alabama on good financial footing.

Just one day after the start of the legislative session in Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey called lawmakers into a special session to discuss ARPA and state funds.

Governor Ivey touted that Alabama is in good financial standing and should use the one-time allocated federal funds for water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure investments.

These services are considered to be pandemic-related and the governor specified that the investments should not exceed past one point zero $6 billion.

Another request was to distribute just under $60 million from the General Fund to the Alabama Trust Fund.

