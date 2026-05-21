Blue Bell releases new flavor of ice cream

Blue Bell is making the upcoming long weekend sweet with the announcement of a new flavor!

The ice cream company dropped its new black raspberry fudge ice cream, which will be making its way into stores today.

The new flavor is a combination of black raspberry-flavored ice cream with dark chocolate-flavored chunks and a chocolate fudge swirl.

Black Raspberry Fudge is available in half-gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.

Already this spring, Blue Bell has released Brookie A La Mode and Honey vanilla.

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