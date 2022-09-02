Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issues alert about accused Missisippi shooter

[PRESS RELEASE]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 1, 2022

PRESS STATEMENT

HALE COUNTY – At the request of the Hale County Sherriff’s Office, Special Agents with the

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), are issuing

an advisory to the public relative to Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood Miss. Bush is a

5”9 145 lb. black male with brown eyes and black hair. Bush was involved in a vehicle theft that

occurred on Sept. 1, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County. Bush was last seen

wearing dark pants and a white t shirt near the intersection of U.S. 80 and Dallas County 45, in

Dallas County. Bush is currently wanted for murder in Mississippi and is considered armed and

dangerous.

The public is encouraged not to approach Bush, however if seen, contact the Tuscaloosa

Highway Patrol Post at (205) 553-5531. Please see the attached photo of Bush.