Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issues alert about accused Missisippi shooter
[PRESS RELEASE]
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Sept. 1, 2022
PRESS STATEMENT
HALE COUNTY – At the request of the Hale County Sherriff’s Office, Special Agents with the
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), are issuing
an advisory to the public relative to Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood Miss. Bush is a
5”9 145 lb. black male with brown eyes and black hair. Bush was involved in a vehicle theft that
occurred on Sept. 1, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Hale County. Bush was last seen
wearing dark pants and a white t shirt near the intersection of U.S. 80 and Dallas County 45, in
Dallas County. Bush is currently wanted for murder in Mississippi and is considered armed and
dangerous.
The public is encouraged not to approach Bush, however if seen, contact the Tuscaloosa
Highway Patrol Post at (205) 553-5531. Please see the attached photo of Bush.