MS 8 Days of Hope deploys team to assist Texas flood victims

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi-based ministry is deploying to Central Texas to help with recovery efforts in the wake of last week’s deadly flash floods.

The Rapid Response Team from Eight Days of Hope will take excavators and skid steers as crews work to clear debris and recover victims.

For now, an eight-person team will head to the Kerrville area to assist in the massive clean-up and recovery operations taking place.

Officials estimate it will take months to clean up the debris, and Eight Days of Hope is ready to help out as the communities look to the future.

“And so we are working with the locals on the ground telling us where they need heavy equipment, where they need the most work to be done and we are very thrilled to be able to use the equipment God has blessed us with to serve this community, they are hurting so much, so for any type of relief we can provide them, we are in,” said Chandler Gurley from 8 Days of Hope.

The Rapid Response Team will serve from Saturday, July 12, until at least next Saturday, July 19.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.