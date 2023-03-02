Alabama parents will receive $6K payment to switch to private school

ALABAMA (WTVY) – According to our CBS affiliate partner, WTVY in Dothan, Alabama, parents will receive a $6,000 payment in state tax dollars for each child they send to private school if a proposed bill passes the Alabama legislature.

Under the Parental Rights in Children’s Education or PRICE ACT, parents can also use the money placed in an educational savings account, to send their kids to church-based schools, homeschool, or enroll their children in schools based outside of their school district where they are zoned.

Republican Senator Larry Stutts, who represents Tuscumbia, is sponsoring the bill.

Senator Stutts is preparing a final version of the bill to be introduced to the Alabama legislative session.

Alabama lawmakers will begin the session on March 7.

