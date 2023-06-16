Alabama unemployment rate holds steady at record low

alabama

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama’s unemployment holds steady at a record low but locally the numbers are climbing.

For the state, the seasonally adjusted rate for May remains at 2.2%. That’s the same number as it was in April.

The new set of data shows 51,000 people in the state are unemployed, which is a record low.

It also shows more than 2.2 million people in Alabama have a job.

More than 40,000 jobs have been added in the state since last year.

Lamar County’s unemployment rate rose to 2.2%. Last month, it was 1.9%.

In Pickens County, the data shows a 2.6% rate. It was 2.1% last month.

