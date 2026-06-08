University of Southern Miss to add new science research facility

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WXXV)- Sources from WXXV say that the University of Southern Mississippi plans to add a new state-of-the-art science research facility on the Hattiesburg campus.

The Mississippi legislature appropriated $30 million to help make this transformative project possible.

This investment will support research and discovery across the biological, biomedical, and environmental sciences while strengthening the university’s position as one of the nation’s leading research universities.

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