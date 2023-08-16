ALDI business deal includes buying Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarkets

MISSISSIPPI/ALABAMA (WCBI) – ALDI is buying about 400 grocery stores around the Southeast.

The deal includes Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets.

Stores in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Florida will be impacted.

Some locations will convert to the ALDI format, while others will continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket.

ALDI said the business deal supports its long-term growth strategy across the country.

The company also plans to add 120 new stores this year.

