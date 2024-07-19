Software update crashes computers at airports, banks globally

UNITED STATES (WCBI) – A tech malfunction crippled airports, health services, banks, and government services around the world this morning.

The disruption appears to stem from a software update pushed by cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.

It sells antivirus software to large corporations and government clients, including major global banks, healthcare, and energy companies.

Computers running Microsoft Windows, a Crowdstrike client, were crashing because of a defect in a software update.

The company has isolated the issue and deployed a fix.

Meanwhile, United, Delta, and American Airlines had flights grounded.

