America 250 Airstream makes its way into the city of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Area residents got to add their personal touches to the story of America today in Columbus.

The America 250 Airstream rolled into Columbus on Friday, October 10.

The traveling exhibit and recording studio are making stops in every state ahead of the 250th Birthday of the United States next July 4th.

Visitors are encouraged to record their thoughts about the nation or their personal histories.

Some of the recordings will be used in documentaries being produced for the event, and all will be preserved in the National Archives for future generations to view.

Staff said it’s a chance for Americans to focus on the things we all have in common.

Visitors said it’s a chance to leave a message for posterity.

“That we are a united country, and that America is so beautiful, and that we’ve all worked so hard together in creating what it is today,” said Katie Miller of America 250 project Management.

“Often, things we put in front of our kids are entertainment – athletics. But, there are so many other things we need to show them through example. And, I think this is a wonderful opportunity for us to be a showcase, with the America 250 initiative, to show that they are truly a part of our history, and they are truly a part of our future,” said Publisher and Pilot Andre Lewis.

The America 250 Airstream’s next stop will be the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson.

