American Airlines nationwide ground stop lifted after IT outage disrupts flights

(CBS NEWS) – According to CBS News, American Airlines has lifted a national ground stop after a system outage, the airline confirmed Tuesday night.

“A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening,” American Airlines said on X. “Systems are coming back online now, and flights are departing again. We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

According to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center, all airports and facilities were being impacted by the IT outage.

North Texan Lynn Breitinger says she found out about the temporary ground stop in an announcement toward the end of her flight.

“We were told maybe it was a computer problem,” Breitinger said. “Either with DFW, the airport, or maybe it was an American.”

A previous post from the airline on X apologized for the outage and said its IT team is working “as quickly as possible to get the system restored.”

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