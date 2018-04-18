Alabama State Building Takes A Hit

FAYETTE, Ala. (WCBI) – The Alabama State Fire Marshall is investigating an explosive device that damaged a state building in Fayette.

“We just want to make sure we stopped the rumors about bombs because that’s not been the case,”said Fayette Police Chief Danny Jenkins

Jenkins is working around the clock to calm the community after rumors of a bomb exploding in town.

“We got call this morning about an act of vandalism at the community corrections facility here in Fayette. Since then there have been a lot of rumor going around about pipe bombs, judges offices and things like that, none of those things are true,” said Jenkins.

However, there was an incident Tuesday night at 11:45 the Fayette Community Corrections and the building was damaged.

“What we did have, was, Someone threw a, I guess the old term for it would be a Molotov Cocktail. A small flammable device against the building. You can see the chard brick there. Very minimal damage broke a window and that’s about it,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins says the investigation is just starting.

“This is a state building. We’ve reached out to the state fire marshal. We’re waiting on him to call back and we’re assuming they are going to take the investigation. If not then we’ll handle it,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins says thankfully no one was injured.

“A little pressure washing and a new window pane all would be back to normal,” said Jenkins.

Investigators have not identified a suspect in the case.

If you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact the Fayette Police Department.