Armour and Canup Appointed to Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority

COLUMBUS, Mis.s (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has appointed two North Mississippians to serve on the Board of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority. Mike Armour, of Tupelo, along with BJ Canup, of Fulton, will both work closely with other Board members from Alabama, Kentucky, and Tennessee, and Mississippi.

Armour stated, “As a strong supporter of the Tenn-Tom Waterway for over 40 years, I am honored to serve and help in a small way to strengthen the mission and growth of the waterway. Thanks to Don Waldon and all the supporters from day one. We truly appreciate your vision and dedication over the years.”

Armour currently serves as the Director of the Appalachian Regional Commission program for the State of Mississippi. He is a fifth-generation Mississippian and attended Tupelo and Houlka schools. He is a graduate of Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University. He is also a graduate of the Owen School of Commercial Lending at Vanderbilt and completed Community and Economic Development studies at the University of Southern Mississippi and University of Central Arkansas. In addition, he graduated from the Ohio University Executive Leadership Institute, MEC Leadership, CEcD, CDF-CLI and the Certified Senior Advisor Institute.

He serves on several community boards and was named an Honorary Vice Commander at Columbus Air Force Base. In addition, he has coached soccer and baseball for the Tupelo Park and Recreation Department. He has also served 10 years on the Republican Executive Committee for the State of Mississippi.

BJ Canup graduated from The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) with a degree in Human Resource Management. He has a strong history of leadership and service to his community.

He currently serves on the board of the Community Spirit Bank located in Red Bay, AL; Secretary for Evolution Captive Insurance group; and Mississippi board member for the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority. He has served as both Vice President of properties and currently VP of Administrator for the Yocona Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, where as a youth, he earned his Eagle Scout Award and, as an adult, has been awarded the Silver Beaver.

Canup stated, “It’s an honor to serve and I appreciate the confidence from Governor Tate Reeves and the State of Mississippi. The board serves as an advocate for the US Army Corps of Engineers and without the Corps, we would not have the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway for bulk transportation and recreation. I hope to be that good advocate for the board and the Corps.”

BJ and his wife, Cynthia, have two daughters and a son-in-law, Chelsea and Caul Coker and Rachel Canup. They currently live in Fulton, Mississippi, and are members of Tremont First Baptist Church.

The Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority was authorized by the United States Congress in 1958 as an interstate compact, consisting of the States of Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee. This unique multi-state organization was established to help ensure completion of the waterway. The Authority’s resources are now devoted to promoting the economic and trade potential of the waterway by serving as the regional agency for all Tenn-Tom interests. The Authority serves as the central repository for data and research relating to all aspects of the Tenn-Tom. It also serves as the regional sponsor of the Tenn-Tom and addresses both growth opportunities as well as potential impediments to the waterway’s public benefits. Its membership is limited to the four governors and five gubernatorial appointees from each state. Chairmanship rotates annually among the four governors.