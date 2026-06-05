Bond denied for teen accused of killing Simpson County couple during standoff

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) –Sources from CBS affiliate WJTV say that the 17-year-old accused of killing a couple during a standoff in Simpson County appeared in court on June 5, 2026.

According to the court, Cordarius Laray Hobbs, of Mendenhall, is facing 13 felony charges. The charges include two counts of capital murder, two counts of aggravated assault on a person over 65 years old, one count of burglary of a dwelling, four counts of aggravated assault with a weapon on law enforcement, and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hobbs was denied bond by the judge, and his next court appearance was scheduled for June 19, 2026, at 9:30 a.m.

According to Bailey Martin, spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (MDPS), Simpson County deputies responded to a home on W. L. Blair Road just before 12:30 p.m. on June 3, 2026, initially conduct a welfare check. She said the deputies realized there was a burglary in progress, and Hobbs fired shots at the deputies, striking one, and barricaded himself inside the home.

Martin said the deputies fired shots at Hobbs, and a standoff occurred. When officers deployed tear gas inside the home, she said Hobbs escaped the home, ran away and fired a weapon towards officers. A state trooper discharged his weapon, striking Hobbs. Martin said Hobbs was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cordarius Laray Hobbs (Courtesy: Rankin County Jail)

Hobbs is now being held in the Rankin County Jail.

The deputy who was struck by gunfire received non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigator Tyler Burnell, with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, said authorities conducted a search of the home on W. L. Blair Road with UAS equipment, and members of special response teams were able to enter and do a physical search of the home. They determined no further suspects remained inside.

While conducting the search, authorities discovered two deceased individuals inside the home. They are believed to be the homeowners. The Simpson County coroner’s office identified the victims as Bill Blair and Carol Blair.

The case is being investigated by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

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