Bond set for suspect in fatal shooting in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for the man charged in a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Lowndes County.

Bobby Childs, 21, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Julius L. Wilson, 55.

Childs’ bond is set at $500,000. Childs turned himself in Wednesday night.

The shooting happened Tuesday night at a home on Jess Lyons Road in Lowndes County.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says when deputies got there, they found Wilson had been shot in the upper part of the body.

Witnesses told investigators Childs was arguing with a female at the apartment complex. A child then called a family member who drove to the apartment.

That’s when deputies believe Wilson and Childs started arguing and that led to the gunfire.

Childs is being held in the Lowndes County Jail.