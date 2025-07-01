Two arrests made for double homicide in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead and two suspects are in custody after a weekend shooting in Oktibbeha County.

The victims were shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

Gunfire broke out around 2:30 am on Sunday, June 29, on Kincaid Road in Oktibbeha County.

Deputies responded quickly after receiving reports of shots fired.

“We started it immediately. We were all out on Sunday, June 29, all the investigators, the Chief Deputy, and I. We were trying to get with individuals, you know, somebody who witnessed. If anybody saw anything, we were trying to get statements. Just trying to figure out what happened,” said Oktibbeha County Sheriff Shank Phelps.

Oktibbeha County Sheriff Shank Phelps said a party was happening at the time of the shooting.

21-year-old Jordan Mitchell and 18-year-old Kaiden Evans were found about 100 yards from the home where the party was held.

They were transported in private vehicles to OCH Regional Medical Center but died later from injuries.

“This is something that we don’t want to have in our community. It’s senseless. I just wish these young individuals would put these guns down. It’s not going to get you anywhere,” said Phelps.

The two suspects, Travis Chandler, 34, and Devon Chandler, 27, turned themselves on Monday afternoon.

Investigators are still working the case, but the Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to stay calm.

“A word given to us is way more effective than the retaliation of a bullet. We need the community to stay calm. We understand the tensions are high. We understand that people are upset and they’re angry on both sides of this,” said Captain Brett Watson with the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Phelps said both the victims and the suspects’ families have been helpful in the investigation.

District Attorney Scott Colom believes that simple conversations can resolve a lot of the conflict in the area.

“It basically comes down to young people not being able to resolve conflict and usually, that’s a big part of the shootings and murders we see in this area. Young people have beef whether it’s over school, whether it’s over social media stuff. It’s starts verbal and it escalates to violence,” said Scott Colom, the District Attorney for the 16th Circuit Court.

He encourages the community to step up in mentoring the younger generation.

Deputies have also collected video from party attendees to help piece together what happened.

The shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information that will help the case, please contact Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office at 662-323-2421 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

