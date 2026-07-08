Boys and Girls of North Mississippi Summer program is in full swing

‘Just growing up, the place still looks the same and everything is in place, I was once one of those little kids growing up, so it is good seeing everything going the right direction,” White said, who is an assistant now at Haven Acres Boys and Girls Club.

The Summer Program for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi is kicking into high gear.

Club members spend the entire day at one of five clubs. They take field trips, visit other clubs, enjoy games and rec time, and also stay sharp on reading, writing, math, and language skills.

‘We try and keep them, they get out of school in May, come here in June and try to keep school fresh in their mind, don’t let them forget anything, we have tutors come in, do what they got to do, keep that brain stretched,” White said.

Fees for the entire multi-week summer program are kept low and affordable, but that could not be sustained without community support.

“Our community in New Albany helps us a lot, with donations, volunteering, and they come up and have fun days with our kids on Fridays, we love that for our kids, and we love that for our community,” said Tamaria Ivy, of the New Albany Boys and Girls Club.

The club staff also serves as role models for the kids. Clubbers say they appreciate the opportunity to spend their summer at a fun and safe haven.

‘You get to be active, don’t stare at a screen, get fresh air, you play , make friends and it is more energetic,” said Korra.