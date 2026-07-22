Break From The Heat Incoming; Better Rain Chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A bit of relief from the heat in the way of rain chances starting tomorrow!

TONIGHT: Expect partly cloudy conditions with isolated rain chances tonight especially for areas further north. Lows staying warm right around 76.

TOMORROW: A very slow moving cold front will continue to push south into our area. In response increase cloud cover as well as scattered thunderstorms will be possible, but this does allow temperatures to only rise into the low 90s during the afternoon rather than the mid to upper 90s we have had so far this week.

SCATTERED RAIN CHANCES CONTINUE: Moisture from Bertha coupled with the slow moving front will allow scattered storms chances to continue through Saturday. Similar to Thursday, this will once again temper down highs to only reach the low 90s these next couple of days.