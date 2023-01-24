BREAKING: Winston County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell.

Harrell was last seen Monday morning (January 23rd) walking down Yarbrough Carter Road near Highway 25 South.

He is 5′ 9″ to 5’10”, with short brownish hair. Harrell weighs around 130 to 140 pounds.

Harrell is autistic and has a speech impediment. When he was last seen he was wearing a dark gray hoodie with white socks and no shoes.

If you know where William Harrell is, call 911 or the Winston County Sheriff’s Office at 662-773-5881