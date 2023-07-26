Bridge in Columbus soon to receive funds for repairs

Joey Barnes,
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus will soon repair an aging bridge.

The bridge on Waterworks Road was selected for the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund.

The Mississippi Transportation Commission made the announcement Wednesday morning.

$4 million will be used to make the improvements.

No word on when work could begin was released.

Official list of approved projects: 40 Projects Approved in Mississippi

Categories: Local News

