Brooksville community provides school supplies for local students

Brooksville, Miss. (WCBI) – Children will be going back to school in just a couple of weeks, and one local community is making sure that students in the area have all they need for the first day of school.

The Brooksville community hosted a back-to-school supply giveaway.

At the giveaway, children and parents were able to receive resources such as free clear backpacks, notebooks, rulers, pencils, and much more.

Community Facilitator, Amanda McBride, said this was all to provide a little extra help to those in the community.

“So, today was the back-to-school supply giveaway, partnered with the Communities Unlimited Leadership Team. The community has outpoured with donations and sponsorships, and coming out to get supplies. We really appreciate everyone’s support of the community,” said Amanda.

Children were also provided with a free pair of sunglasses.

The school supply giveaway was held at the Boswell Building on East Main Street.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.