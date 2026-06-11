Cadence Bank expects changes from Huntington Bank merging

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Starting next week, Cadence Bank is expected to experience some big changes as it merges with Huntington Bank.

For branches that have yet to transition, customers can expect the process to begin on Friday, June 19, through Sunday, June 21, with all branches reopening as Huntington Bank on Monday, June 22.

With the upcoming transition, Pontotoc Electric Power Association is reminding customers that they may need to make changes to their accounts if they bank with Cadence.

For PEPA customers who use draft to pay their electric bill, be sure to update your account and routing number if needed.

This also applies to anyone who may be changing banks during this time.

PEPA asks its customers to bring a voided check or account card with the new information.

Customers can also update the changes online through the customer portal.

For questions, you can call the PEPA offices at (662)489-3211 or (662)983-2727 for more information.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.