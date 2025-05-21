Calmer conditions in store for our Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cooler and drier air moves in behind yesterday’s cold front to give us much more pleasant conditions! We’ll stay dry through our Thursday as a dry, weak cold front pushes through. Rain and storms return by this weekend.

TODAY/TONIGHT – More comfortable conditions expected for our Wednesday thanks to yesterday’s cold front filtering in more dry air. We’ll have a mostly clear sky and lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s. Clear and calm conditions continue through tonight with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TOMORROW – Thursday remains dry with a few passing clouds as a dry, weak cold front pushes through. Highs will be in the mid 80s with winds out of the WNW at 5-10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK – We’ll have dry and pleasant conditions to end off the work week ahead of rain and thunderstorms making a return for Memorial Day weekend.