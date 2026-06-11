Catfish Alley Studio hosts 2nd annual Songwriting Camp

Catfish Alley Studio will be hosting two more camps this summer on June8-12 and July 13-17.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tucked in the historic part of downtown Columbus, Catfish Alley is known as the place where history is made, and at Catfish Alley Studio, kids are making a beat at the 2nd annual Songwriting Camp.

Luke Munson and Walter Priddy say they have had a blast so far.

“I have really learned how to work as a team together to make music, how to write songs, and just how to have more fun,” said Munson.

“This has been an entirely new level of songwriting, so I have loved the camp,” said Priddy.

Music Instructor Jon Wright says when it comes to songwriting, they are teaching the students to work together as a team.

“There are no wrong ideas or bad ideas. We are just putting all the ideas on the whiteboard,

then we vote on what we want to keep and what we want to get rid of. Then we build lyrics together. Then we have some disagreements

about the chord structure, should go but then we resolve them like a team,” said Wright.

In a time where Artificial intelligence is used to generate anything. Wright says it’s important to get back to the basics and not lose human connection.

” It has kind of lowered the access point, meaning people don’t have to sharpen their personal skills and musical skills that much to produce music these days, and so what we are getting is a lot of music produced that is less human… You are making stuff that sounds like music produced by humans, but it is missing its soul,” said Wright.

Camper Elise Rivera says she wants to grow up and be like the people she watches.

“There is this show that I watch its called Austin and Ally, and they just write songs, and I just want to be like them,” said Rivera.

Weather its one of their campers or another local artist, Wright says you don’t have to go far to get access to a quality recording studio.

“We have everything you need right here in Catfish Alley. You don’t have to go to Nashville or somewhere crazy to get the professional

treatment, we are doing our best to be able to provide that right here,” said Wright.

Catfish Alley Studio will be hosting two more camps this summer on June8-12 and July 13-17.

To learn more, you can visit the Catfish Alley Studio Facebook page.

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