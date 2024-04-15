CBS to reair ‘Billy Joel: The 100th’ after error cuts program short

There is some good news for Billy Joel fans. If you were watching the Madison Square Garden event last night, you may have noticed it ended abruptly.

CBS issued an apology and update.

In a statement, CBS said: “A network programming timing error ended last night’s Billy Joel special approximately two minutes early in the Eastern and Central Time Zones. We apologize to Mr. Joel, his fans, our affiliated stations, and our audience whose viewing experience was interrupted during the last song. Due to the overwhelming demand from his legion of fans, BILLY JOEL: THE 100TH – LIVE AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN will be rebroadcast in its entirety on CBS on April 19th at 9:00 PM ET/PT”

So, if you missed out on the special, be sure to set your DVR for Friday at 8 p.m.

