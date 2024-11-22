Celebrities set to participate in Tupelo’s “Cooking Like The Stars”

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Local celebrities will put on their chef’s hat and apron to whip up some unique dishes all for a great cause.

Cooking Like the Stars features four celebrities who will meet at Tupelo’s Park Heights Restaurant Sunday evening, November 24. Their task, to create one of a kind dishes that will be judged by a panel of experts.

All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi and the work they do to help young people throughout the year.

The fundraiser tests the creativity of celebrity chefs, who have no idea what they will be cooking, until they get to the restaurant.

“We have baskets of mystery ingredients that the chef there at Park Heights, along with Blair Hughes, the owner, puts together a delightful blend of things to see how creative four celebrities, at home cooks, and some who cannot cook at all, what they can do with those ingredients, in their kitchen on a timed environment. The guests who buy tickets to come to the event can eat a meal with those same ingredients, but prepared by the chef and staff there at Park Heights,” said Evie Storey from Boys and Girl’s Club.

It all gets underway on Sunday, November 24, at 6 p.m. For more information, please visit bgcnms.org/cooking-like-the-stars.

