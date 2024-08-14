Changes could be made to buying and selling homes

STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS Miss (WCBI) next week the experience of buying or selling a home is going to be different.

The national Association of realtors agreed to new commission rules as part of a lawsuit settlement.

Sellers will no longer be required to pay a percentage of the buyers’ agent’s commission.

and buyers will need to sign contracts and agree on terms with their agents before moving forward with a purchase.

“It was a lack of transparency and disclosure on commission payments to the real estate industry. The state of Mississippi performed very well, but other parts of the country had problems with full disclosure,” said Doris Hardy, Broker/owner of Century 21 Doris Hardy & Associates.

Mississippi Magnolia Realtor Dale Connor said it is something that future homeowners should be aware of

“One of the big things that consumers are going to know, especially buyers are that you will not be able to call an agent to get an appointment to go look at a house, now we have to sit down and have a meeting or a phone call, to establish agency,” said Connor.

Listing agents also can no longer post buyer side commissions on Multiple listing services.

“Financially, we are no longer able to disclose the split that we offer to an agent that brings us a buyer,” said Hardy.

Cnnor said all of the new rules are intended to benefit both buyers and sellers.

“It is going to be very beneficial, that is an important thing that everyone need to get in their minds now. This is positive, and it is all about transparency in our profession and in the real estate market for consumers. This is making everything more transparent,” said Connor.

The new law is currently still pending, but it is set to be in effect this Saturday on August 17.

